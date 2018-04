The epicentre of the quake was in Punjab’s Amritsar district. (Representational Image)

A low-intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Monday although there were no reports of casualties or any damage.

A state disaster management department official said: “An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 6.06 a.m. on Monday.

“The epicentre of the quake was in Punjab’s Amritsar district.”