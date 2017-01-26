Low intensity blasts in upper Assam, Manipur; No casualties reported

Two blasts reported from Imphal East. (Photo: ANI)

As the nation celebrates 68th Republic Say today there are reports of six low intensity blasts in Assam and two in Manipur. No reports of any casualty have been reported. As per Assam Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay, there have been six low-intensity blast in Upper Assam, all in low man’s land. He also added that blast did not cause damage of any kind.

While one of the blasts was reported from Dibrugarh district’s Chowkidinghee area, another IED blast was reported from Charaideo district of the state in a paddy field. Two other blasts were reported from Manipur. One was reported from Imphal East’s Mantripukhri and the other one was near Manipur college of the state.

No group has till now taken responsibility of blasts.

People across India on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day to mark the adoption of its own Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”.

As people gear up to celebrate the occasion, the national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations and police using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack.

The central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to twitter to greet the nation. “RepublicDay greetings to everyone,” the PM tweeted.