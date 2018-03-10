  3. Low danger avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Low danger avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities today issued a low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | Srinagar | Published: March 10, 2018 7:54 PM
Jammu and Kashmir avalanche, jammu and kashmir, valanche People living in the avalanche prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Authorities today issued a low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir. “On the basis of information received from SASE, low danger avalanche warning has been issued for different high altitude areas,” an official spokesman said.

He said the warning was issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara, Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kanzalwan-Gurez in Kashmir.

Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban,Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur in Jammu region and Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh and Srinagar-Jammu national highway was also covered under the low danger avalanche threat, the spokesman said.

He said people living in the avalanche prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top