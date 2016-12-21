Low cash availability, do not remove withdrawal limit after December 30: Bankers to RBI

The bankers have urged the RBI to keep the limit on cash withdrawal till the availability of notes was made normal. (Reuters)

Owing to the shortage of new currency notes in banks, bankers all over the country have asked the Reserve Bank of India to keep the limit on withdrawal of cash beyond December 30. According to ET Now, Congencis reports that Bankers said that they might be forced to ration cash if withdrawal limits were lifted by the Central government or the RBI. The bankers have urged the RBI to keep the limit on cash withdrawal till the availability of notes was made normal. The availability of cash in new currency notes at banks and ATMs has been a topic of major questioning with the RBI and the Finance Ministry promising the sufficient availability of cash. But the report by Congencis suggests that it might not be the case.

The RBI had earlier repeatedly asked the people of the country to spend as much as they can and not hoard any cash. However, various cases have been reported where customers after standing in queues for hours and have returned empty handed. Earlier today, the RBI withdrew its restriction on the deposition of Rs 5000 by customers with KYC compliant accounts in banks. This comes after reports that many banks were not accepting cash more than Rs 5,000, citing they were not given written order to do so. Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that no questions would be asked if any amount of junked currency is deposited in one go, but repeated deposits may raise queries.

A plea was also filed in the Supreme Court same day, challenging central bank’s latest order to restrict deposits more than Rs 5,000 using now banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. The circular had 11 days before the window to deposit the withdrawn banknotes is to close on December 30. As per the application filed by advocate Sangam Lal Pandey, it was ‘very unfortunate’ that once the top court had directed the Centre to ease the hardships caused to the public, the government has chosen to fix a limit for depositing the withdrawn notes.