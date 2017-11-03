Love jihad: Supreme Court rejects plea for probe into sting operation revelation

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to reject a PIL seeking probe into alleged revelations in a sting operation, including that the term ‘love jihad’ was coined to target Muslim youths. (Image: IE)

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision to reject a PIL seeking probe into alleged revelations in a sting operation, including that the term ‘love jihad’ was coined to target Muslim youths. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud dismissed the plea filed by a Karnataka resident, saying in such cases of cognisable offence, an FIR should be lodged. “Why don’t you file an FIR? You are bringing the PIL from which courts should stay away,” the bench said.

The plea in the apex court was filed by Mohammed Riyaz. He had earlier moved the High Court seeking a probe into the revelations in the sting operation by a website in which a former BJP legislator had allegedly claimed that the term ‘love jihad’ was coined to target the Muslims. The High Court had then dismissed the plea saying it was based on a media report and what was printed was not always correct. Riyaz had also alleged in his plea before the top court that the high court had failed to appreciate the statement of the BJP Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council claiming that a large chunk of the police staff were RSS sympathisers who could manipulate such cases.