Lord Venkateswara Temple: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams evaluates about whopping Rs.2,894 core revenue for 2018-19

The revenue from the TTD accommodations allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs.110 crore, he said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here today said it expected to fetch an overall revenue of about Rs 2,894 crore for the fiscal, a top TTD official said. Of the total revenue, the cash offering in the temple hundi (offering box) by devotees was projected at Rs 1,156 crore, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told reporters today. The sale of various worship tickets including rituals and special entry tickets could get about Rs 303 crore while the much sought after sacred laddu prasadam sale might earn about Rs 180 crore.

The revenue from the TTD accommodations allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs.110 crore, he said. The auction sale of human hair to be offered by lakhs of devotees as fulfilment of vow before offering worship at the hill temple was guesstimated to be around Rs.125 crore, Singhal said.

On the payment side, the official said the salaries and other wages to the over 7000 TTD staff might touch about Rs. 600 crore while the expenses for the out-sourcing personnel could cost about Rs.214 crore. In this connection a total of Rs.2893.94 crore annual budge proposals for 2018-19 have been sent to Andhra Pradesh government for its endorsement, he added.