Loot and run campaign going under PM Modi’s rule, says Aam Aadmi Party

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the recent banking scams, saying that the big industrialists were running a campaign to “loot and run” under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party also raised the issue of people losing faith in the country’s banking system.

“Which organisation should the common people, who have their money deposited in banks trust to deal with frauds done by big industrialists. There is an ongoing campaign of ‘plunder and leave the country’ under Modiji’s rule,” senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told a media conference. He further said that the Prime Minister failed in fulfilling his promise of bringing back black money. “The one, who used to talk about bringing black money back, is giving chance to some to run away with huge amount of public money.”

“After Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, now a fresh case has come to light,” Singh said referring to a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporting firm Dwarka Das Seth International for an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 389.85 crore involving the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

“How will the people now have faith in keeping their money in banks? That money doesn’t belong to (Narendra) Modiji, (Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley, or others in the NDA government but to the common man,” he said, adding that if people’s money is not safe in banks, then banks will lose their credibility. “If Centre doesn’t take a big decision against it, then the industrialists will finish the nation and take citizenship of other countries,” he added.

AAP leader Ashutosh said that his party MLAs and “large number” of party workers will hold a protest outside Prime Minister’s residence against sealing on Sunday. “They will do a katora (bowl) protest to show that the businessmen have been troubled by demonetisation, GST, sealing has landed them to this (begging),” he said.

The sealing drive going on in the capital is against businesses using residential areas for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges. It is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee and implemented by the BJP-led three municipal corporations (MCDs).