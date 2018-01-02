Looking to visit Taj Mahal? Check before travelling, entry all set to get restricted

Taj Mahal visitors’ likely to be capped at 30000 per day

Bookings to visit the Taj Mahal are likely to be capped at a certain number. The new proposal by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to limit the number of visitors allowed inside the Taj Mahal complex to just 30,000 per day. It also plans to introduce separate tickets for entry into the crypt and “zero charge” tickets for children under 15 to ensure proper headcount and crowd management. As per a TOI report, regardless of whether visitors buy their tickets online or offline, the sale of tickets will be stopped when the number reaches 30,000 every day. A consensus was reached upon at a preliminary meeting on Monday of the ASI director-general with the joint secretary, culture of the Union government, representatives of Agra district administration and officers of Central Industrial Security Force, added the report.

However, a final decision is slated to be taken at a high-profile meeting on crowd management at the Taj Mahal today (January 2). Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma is likely to be present at today’s meeting. As of now, there is no restriction on the number of people entering the monument complex at any point in time. Many times, during peak tourist season and other occasions, the number of tourists inside the complex crosses 60,000 to 70,000. As per the ASI, this could prove harmful for the foundations of the monument. Further, at present, there is no provision for tickets for children below 15 years of age, so there is no exact headcount of them. With the induction of ‘zero’ value ticket, their entry will remain free but it would help maintain a proper headcount.

Earlier, in a move to regulate the entry of visitors inside Taj Mahal, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local authorities had decided to ban, on a trial basis, entry of visitors inside the main crypt area, which contains replicas of the graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal. The ban had come into effect from Sunday (December 31).