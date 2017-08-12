Looking forward to the exciting phase as CBFC member: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Reuters)

National Award winning actress Vidya Balan, who has been named a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), says that she is looking forward to the new responsibility where cinema will reflect the society we are living in today. “I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfil my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities,” she tweeted. “I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilities, realities and complexities of the society we are living in today,” she further tweeted. Vidya was on Friday named to the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to be now chaired by writer Prasoon Joshi, who has replaced Pahlaj Nihalani.

The CBFC has been reconstituted for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a PIB statement said on Friday. Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta. The development came on the same day as Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief.