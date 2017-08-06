Looking forward to serve the nation: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Kumar, who holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford and a PhD from Lucknow University, is a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). (Twitter)

Noted economist Rajiv Kumar today said he is looking forward to serve the country as the new Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog. “Look forward to serve the nation with my role @nitiaayog @pmoindia,” Kumar tweeted. He was named the new Vice chairman of the government think-tank yesterday, five days after the incumbent Arvind Panagariya announced that he would quit to return academia. Kumar, who holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford and a PhD from Lucknow University, is a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). Earlier, he was Secretary General of industry chamber FICCI and had also served as Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

He was a member of the National Security Advisory Board between 2006 and 2008. He has also served as chief economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and has held senior positions in the the Asian Development Bank, the Ministry of Industries and the Ministry of Finance.

Kumar is also on boards of several international and national institutions, including the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh, the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and Asia in Jakarta, the State Bank of India, and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

The appointment for the post of Niti Aayog Vice Chairman was necessitated as the incumbent Panagariya on August 1 had announced that he will leave the government think-tank on August 31 and return to Columbia University. Panagariya, an Indian-American, had joined the Niti Aayog in January 2015.