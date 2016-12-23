Look who’s on EC list of delisted parties: Life Peaceful, Homeless Congress, 253 more

Ministerial System Abolition Party, Kolkata, West Bengal; Life Peaceful Party, Tumkur, Karnataka; Bharatiya Santaji Party, Nagpur, Maharashtra; The Great India Revolutioners, Roop Nagar, Delhi. Then there’s the All India Homeless People Congress registered in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, and the Womanist Party of India in Mumbai’s Dombivili East.

These are just some of the 255 political parties “delisted” by the Election Commission of India following a review conducted by its officials who found that none of these outfits had put up any candidate for any assembly or general election from 2005 to 2015. And, many existed only on paper.

This list was sent Wednesday by the EC to the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), asking him to initiate “necessary action” since these parties are no longer entitled to any tax benefit that accrues to registered political entities.

The Indian Express had reported on Wednesday about the election regulator’s decision to use its extraordinary powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to delist such parties as part of an ongoing review. Sources said that this list of 255 would be the first of several to be sent to the CBDT over the coming months.

On the first list, Delhi had the largest number of parties (52) that will no longer figure in EC records, followed by the country’s largest state Uttar Pradesh (41), Tamil Nadu (39) and Maharashtra (24).

Along with the list, the EC also sent a covering letter to the CBDT chief, which stated: “…The commission has decided to review the cases of the unregistered unrecognised political parties, which do not set up any candidate at any of the General Elections to the House of the People and/or State Legislative Assemblies held during the period from the year 2005 to 2015 as per the Commission’s record, in order to consider whether they continue to exist and function from the registered office addresses available in the records of the Commission.”

The letter further said: “On such verification in the field made by the Chief Electoral Officer of the States/UTs through their official machinery, it has been reported to the Commission that some parties are no longer in existence or functioning.”