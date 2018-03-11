‘Lok Suraj Abhiyaan’ to start from tomorrow, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the MLAs will hold ‘padyatra’ to their respective constituency and tell people of the changes brought in by state government.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday informed that the third phase of ‘Lok Suraj Abhiyaan’ will be held in the state from March 12. Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the MLAs will hold ‘padyatra’ to their respective constituency and tell people of the changes brought in by state government.

“Third phase of ‘Lok Suraj Abhiyaan’ will be held from 11-21 March, camps will be held to listen to people’s problems and take cognisance of the same. Our MLAs and officers will hold ‘padyatra’ in 90 constituencies and tell them of changes brought in by state government,” Singh said. Singh also said that suggestions had been collected from gram panchayats in the month of January, after which district government officials had been tasked to solve them.

Singh will on Sunday start his last ‘Lok Suraj Abhiyan’, which the government claims is one of the largest “social audit exercises” in the country. Lok Suraj Abhiyan which was started in 2005, involves government officials visiting each gram panchayat to collect suggestions and listening to local-level problems. This is followed by a problem-solving exercise, with the Chief Minister and other ministers visiting different parts of the state.

The event will end on March 31.