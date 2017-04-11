Lok Sabha unites to condemn Pakistan for death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday unanimously condemned Pakistan’s decision to award death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and urged the government to take every step to save his life.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday unanimously condemned Pakistan’s decision to award death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and urged the government to take every step to save his life. Raising the matter during Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said if Pakistan hangs Jadhav it will be a “pre-planned murder”. “No one was allowed to meet Jadhav. He was not even provided a lawyer to fight his case. No international norms were followed,” Kharge said. “If Jadhav is hanged, India should have the courage to retaliate in the same way,” he added.

According to Kharge, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Pakistan without any invitation, why cannot he go to talk over the issue of Jadhav. “The government should take every step to save Jadhav. If he can’t be saved, it will prove this to be a weak government,” Kharge said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister accused Kharge of doing politics over the issue. “You should not do such a low politics over the issue,” Kumar said.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded a resolution be passed in the House to declare Pakistan a terrorist nation. He said that India has cornered Pakistan on the issue of terrorism and that is the reason the neighbouring country is trying to demean Indian. AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi said: “India should do everything to save Jadhav. The military court of Pakistan, which has given death sentence to Jadhav is a banana court as it takes decision without any evidence. India should use every international forum to save him.”

Condemning the act of Pakistan TMC member Saugata Roy also praised India’s stand over the issue. “Pakistan is taking vindictive action against India and Indians. The government should take every step to save the life of Jadhav,” he said. Describing Pakistan as not a normal country, BJD’s B.J. Panda said that India should approach the world court and United Nations over the issue of Jadhav. “Pakistan is not a normal nation. It is run by the military establishment and they are deliberately trying to destabilize our country by such acts,” he said.