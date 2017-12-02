Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends timeline for report on wages code bill

The panel has got time till the first week of the Budget session next year to present its report. (PTI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has extended the timeline for the presentation of a report on the wages code bill by the parliamentary panel on labour. The panel has got time till the first week of the Budget session next year to present its report. “Speaker, Lok Sabha has granted extension of time to the Standing Committee on Labour for presentation of the report on ‘Code on Wages Bill, 2017’, as introduced in the Lok Sabha, up to the first week of the budget session next year,” according to an official notification. The ‘Code on Wages Bill 2017’ was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10 this year and was referred to the standing committee on labour later that month to submit its report in three months. The bill subsumes four existing Laws — the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, removing the multiplicity of definitions and authorities leading to ease of compliance. It would also widen the scope of minimum wages to all workers, including those in the unorganised sector.