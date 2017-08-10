Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan evokes laughter in House with suggestion to refer Piyush Goyal as Professor

BJP president Amit Shah along with Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

All the members present in Lok Sabha could not help but laugh when Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suggested Power Minister Piyush Goyal be referred as “Professor”. The union minister was speaking in the House on the status of rural electrification in the country and the steps taken by the government to improve the situation. After his speech, Sumitra Mahajan said, “Naam change karna padega, Professor Piyush Goyal (Name has to be changed)” due to his knowledge on the power sector, reports news agency PTI. This prompted laughter in the House.

Speaking during the Question Hour, Piyush Goyal told Lok Sabha that August 15, 2022, has been set as a deadline for electrification of all households in the country and May 2018 for the electrification of all villages. Moreover, he assured that the government is making all efforts to complete the task much before the deadlines. The union minister further shared the accumulated loss of DISCOMs, which has increased from Rs 2,53,700 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 3,60,736 crore in 2014-15. According to PTI, ‘Report on Performance of State Power Utilities’ published by Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) shows the accumulated losses and outstanding debt of DISCOMs have increased from Rs 2,53,700 crore and Rs 3,04,228 crore respectively from 2012-13 to Rs 3,60,736 crore and Rs 4,06,825 crore respectively in 2014-15.

However, the minister hoped that situation will improve with the help of the state governments.