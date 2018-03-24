Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah roars target of 21 seats from northeast, takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP chief Amit Shah was speaking at a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs in Guwahati, Assam where he said he has asked the party members to work towards achieving this target. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday roared with confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, his party will win more than 21 seats out of the 25 seats in parliamentary constituencies from the northeast. The BJP chief was speaking at a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs in Guwahati, Assam where he said he has asked the party members to work towards achieving this target. He further said BJP wants to ensure Assam’s progress through development. Except for Mizoram, all other states in the northeast are ruled by NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) constituents, Shah said. All of is needed is to take it forward, he asserted. He also added by saying that the party had won eight seats from the region during last Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

During the rally, Shah targetted Congress leaders including their party president Rahul Gandhi and said that they had visited North East for rallies and had put baseless allegations on BJP. He questioned Rahul Gandhi, what did the Congress chief do for the development of the state in last one decade. He also challenged the opposition to bring the No-Confidence Motion and said that BJP government is all prepared to face it. He claimed that his party has the absolute majority.

Shah maintained that to continue the development of the region, BJP needs to win a maximum number of seats from the northeast so as to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party chief also asked the Assam unit to expand the network and appoint “Page Pramukh” or the in-charge of each page of the electoral list.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Shah unleashed an attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as well. Formalising the split between the two parties, BJP President said TDP’s decision to quit the NDA was unilateral “guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns”. In a letter to the Andhra chief minister, Shah said that his party is a true well-wisher of the state. Naidu broke ties with the BJP after the Centre declined to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.