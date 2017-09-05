  3. Lok Sabha election 2019: Modi’s 10 million jobs challenge may be biggest re-election risk

With job creation seen as his government’s biggest failing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced both ministers in charge of employment. Their successors face an uphill task.

With job creation seen as his government’s biggest failing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced both ministers in charge of employment. Their successors face an uphill task. India will have the world’s biggest labor force by 2027 and the millennial generation is crucial to anchor one of the fastest paces of economic growth. However fresh employment opportunities are scarce and the administration has lagged in training workers to help them survive the threat of automation. Questions are increasing about Modi’s ability to fulfill his 10-million-jobs-a-year campaign pledge with less than two years to go before he faces re-election. Few were surprised when he overhauled his cabinet on Sunday, replacing Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy with Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Labor Minister Bandaru Dattatreya with Junior finance minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. Pradhan has successfully implemented Modi’s pet projects, including offering clean cooking gas to the poor.

“There’s been a complete failure when it comes to jobs creation and skilling,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst and author of a biography on Modi. “The reshuffle is a clear indicator that Mr. Modi is aware of the political risks this can create in 2019.”

To be sure, there’s demand for the skilled. India’s government estimates the country will need an extra 110 million workers across 24 sectors of the economy by 2022, compared with the 105 million who will enter the workforce.

What’s missing though is that only 5 percent of the current workforce possesses the required skills and it’s a race against the clock to train them all. Lack of funding and shortage of qualified trainers are among the reasons cited for the lag.

    Sep 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    Very worst scenario In India as far as job opportunity are concerns ,Huge un employment, private sector companies , joint ventures , multinationals , have force ably cut manpower to reduce employee without proper base and reason , with this families are on road , if this is not brought under control in time , un employment will further go up, demonetization of currency one more set back to country as well as Employee for whom companies forced to sacrifice their jobs at the middle of their age , education , marriages , aging of parents are major issues to the people who have lost their jobs.with such situations we don't forces any Improvements , really tough time for survival .Sacking of ministers is just an eye wash, the damage which has already taken place lost glory can not be regained back.On moral grounds Prime Minister should resign from his post ,also the people who have lost jobs at the age of 55 Government of India needs to give them pensions to protect lives of affected family
