Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, brings end to Budget session

The Speaker then adjourned the House sine die. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday morning bringing an end to the Budget session — half of which was completely washed out in disruptions.

As the House met, AIADMK MPs protested near the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s podium demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management board.

Mahajan asked the MPs to return to their seats so that the no-confidence motion moved by opposition against the government can be taken up, but the protests continued.

