Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Economic Survey 2016-17 in the House.

The house met at 12.40 p.m. after President Pranab Mukherjee addressed a joint session of both the houses in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The proceedings on the first day of the Budget Session began with tabling of a copy of the President’s joint address.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, then made obituary references to former members, including Surjit Singh Barnala, Sunder Lal Patwa, Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and four others.

Jaitley then presented the Economic Survey 2016-2017.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S.S. Ahluwalia presented the Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Fifth Ordinance, the Payment of Wages Ordinance and the Specified Bank Notes Ordinance promulgated by the President.

Speaker Mahajan then adjourned the House for the day.