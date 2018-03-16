Lok Sabha 2019: Will Narendra Modi lose Uttar Pradesh if SP, BSP contest together? Here’s what the numbers say

Both SP and BSP have their loyalist vote bank, which if combined together, will be very hard for BJP to surpass in the elections.

Lok Sabha 2019: Samajwadi Party’s victory in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls has upped the chances of an alliance between Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. There is simple arithmetic, which calls for this alliance. Both SP and BSP have their loyalist vote bank, which if combined together, will be very hard for BJP to surpass in the elections. However, many people have one question in mind – what exactly will be the result if SP and BSP contest together in 2019.

If votes polled for BSP and SP in last Assembly Elections are combined together, the BJP+ may lose as many as 50 seats in Lok Sabha elections, as per a report by The Indian Express. The two parties can together bag at least 57 of the 80 seats in the state for the alliance. This way, the saffron party gets only 23.

Last time, when BSP and SP had fought separately, the NDA alliance in the state won 73 seats. The case was somewhat similar in Assembly Elections last year. Both parties were swept away by BJP, which won 325 seats in 403 members-strong Assembly.

The data gathered by The Indian Express reflect that SP-BSP combine takes an average lead of 1.45 Lok Sabha votes across 57 Lok Sabha seats. On the other hand, BJP leads by 58,000 votes across 23 seats. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had a lead of 1.88 lakh votes across 73 Lok Sabha seats.

Additionally, in 2014, party’s 55 of 73 winners had a victory margin of over 1 lakh votes. The estimates of the 23 wins indicate that BJP may win 1-lakh margin only in four Lok Sabha constituencies – Varanasi, Mathura, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

While there are speculations that two parties may soon enter into an alliance, both Mayawati and Akhilesh have remained silent on possibilities of an alliance. In unimaginable scenes, Yadav had rushed to the residence of the BSP supremo shortly after his candidates won the by poll.

“Samajwadis always give due respect to all and that is why today we have good relations with all. People were recalling old incidents but sometimes they have to be forgotten,” Yadav told mediapersons here.