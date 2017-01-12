Lohri 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Importance and Significance of Lohri

Lohri marks the end of the winter and beginning of the spring in Punjab. (Facebook)

Happy Lohri 2017: January 13 is a special day for the Punjabi community as this is when the festival of Lohri is celebrated. A theme found in cultures across the world – Lohri marks the end of the winter and the beginning of spring. After a rough winter, January marks the time that farmers are able to start sowing rabi crops like sugarcane and that’s indeed a cause for any agrarian community to celebrate. Lohri, although a Punjabi festival, is also celebrated in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, according to a report in Jansatta.

During Lohri people create a large bonfire in which they burn sesame seeds and jaggery (gur). While this might seem counterproductive, the reason is that these foods are offerings to the sun and fire. The offering will be repaid with a good harvest and bountiful crop. The community will usually dance and sing around the fire and in some parts of Punjab, the bonfire is kept alive throughout the day and night by using dung cakes.

After the celebrations are over, people will take a few embers from the dying fire to their homes. This is symbolic of bringing the sacred fire and God’s good will into one’s house. Unlike other festivals like Diwali or Holi that fall on different dates every year, Lohri falls on January 13 because that marks the day when the earth begins its journey towards the sun on its orbit. It is customary to eat makki di roti, sarson ka saag and til rice on this day.

Here are some Lohri greetings to share with your loved ones today:

**Lohri ki aag aapke dukho ko jalaa de,

Aag ki roshni aapki zindagi mein ujala bhar de,

Lohri ka prakash aapki zindagi ko prakashmai kar de,

Jaise jaise Lohri ki aag tej ho, waise humare dukho ka aant ho.

**Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan!

Happy Lohri!

**May your life be as colourful

And joyful as the festival

Of Lohri.

Wish you a very happy Lohri!

**May the joyous season

Bring you fulfilling harvest,

Soaring happiness

And vibrant celebrations!

Happy Lohri!

**May the shining rays of the sun

Spread energy and propserity in your life.

Happy Lohri to you and your family.