Lohri 2017: Lohri Puja Vidhi: How to do puja on Lohri to get Good Health, Prosperity

Festivals are meant to be colourful and specially when it is an Indian festival, the whole canvas of imagination gets hued in multiple shades. Lohri which is basically a festival celebrated among Punjabis falls on 13th day of January. This vibrant festival is celebrated to mark the cultivation of sugarcane and crops with tremendous enthusiasm. This festival also holds special for the newly-wed couples and families having new-born sons. Sweets and delicacies are distributed to relatives and neighbours by these families.

It is also called a Bonfire’ fest as fire is worshiped as a symbol to beat the bitter cold of January that remains at its peak during this part of the season. People dance around the bonefire. Jaggery, rewdi, groundnut and popcorn is added into the bonefire as a part of puja.

The day starts traditionally with children going from door to door singing and calling for ‘Lohri Loot’. In turn they are gifted with money, gifts and food. When the sun sets and its dawn time, huge bonefires are lit in the harvest fields. People gather around the fire and perform traditional dances. While men shake their leg energetically to do the ‘Bhangra’, women take to ‘Giddha’. Another group of men beat the drums and the dance continues till late night. Women dress up in beautifully embroidered and colourful kurtas and lehengas, kurtas and dupattas and men wear bright coloured lungis, kurtas and pagdis.

Farmers also offer special puja to thank the Sun God by offering ‘Phulle’ to the fire they light in their houses and chant shlokas like “Aadhar aaye, Dilatheir jaaye” that means, ‘May prosperity arrive and poverty depart away from our house. It is also said that the farmers lit fire in their farms and worship the fire god demanding blessings for their farm land to improve the productivity from their land. After the puja, til, gajak, jiggery, peanut and popcorn is distributed as prasad.