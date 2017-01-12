Lohri 2017: Here are best Lohri SMS, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messages to wish Lohri to your loved ones

Exchange of festival greetings as texts and cards has painted the messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook in a completely colourful shade. (Facebook)

With the beginning of a new year starts another round of festivals. Kicking off with Lohri Puja, India opens its arms to embrace this vivid and colourful festival’s joy. Exchange of festival greetings as texts and cards has painted the messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook in a completely colourful shade.

For the last one month wishes of people started circulating on internet and phones to convey wishes in advance to loved ones hoping for a prosperous year ahead and an end to pains and troubles. Bonefires are lit to mark the celebration of the beautiful festival. Bonefire paintings are used in greeting cards as it happens to be the key part of Lohri celebrations. Many more beautiful rituals are practiced as a part of Lohri celebrations, the image of which is used in the cards and text messages as well.

Here are some standout greetings and wishes:

(Picture Credit: Facebook)

In a softly glowing candle light, May all ur dreams cum true.

Every star of every night brings Luck & joy to u…

Wish u n ur family a very HAPPY LOHRI

(Picture Credit: Facebook)