Locomotive pilots to undergo training on 3D simulators: Railway Ministry

Train crew, locomotive pilots and assistant locomotive pilots, are key frontline staff of Indian Railways (IR) and play a crucial role in train operations and safety.(PTI)

Locomotive pilots will undergo advanced training on digital crew simulation system with 3D technology in order to improve their alertness, and safety in train operations. Train crew, locomotive pilots and assistant locomotive pilots, are key frontline staff of Indian Railways (IR) and play a crucial role in train operations and safety.

Modernizing training facilities and skill development of crew is a major focus area of railways. “We are planning to modernize crew training infrastructure across its network by extensively using computer modeling, simulation, digital and 3D technologies and interactive knowledge based training and assessment tools,” said a senior Railway Ministry official.

The initiative is expected to improve productivity of crew, and reliability and safety in train operations, he said. Over 12,000 electric and diesel locomotives daily run on the 66,000 km route across the country. There are about 86,000 train drivers in the Railways.

You may also like to watch:

The aim is to enhance the learning experience of the crew and improve their productivity and driving skills with regard to aspects like train dynamics and handling, dealing with unusual and hazardous events, route learning, economical fuel efficient driving and safe operations, he said.

This modernization of crew training facilities through simulation solutions is envisaged through a partnership with private players based on various financing models.

One of the envisaged models is a fee-based model wherein the private partner, selected through a competitive bidding process, invests in the training infrastructure (including the hardware, software, building and trainers), maintains it and provides support for training to the crew of Indian Railways against a specified performance regime for a specified period.

Return on investment could be through a predetermined trainee fee for an assured number of trainees every year, he said.

In order to proliferate the use of digital crew training simulation solutions, technologies and tools, railways is organizing a Round Table Workshop with industry stakeholders tomorrow on modernizing crew training infrastructure.

The workshop would explore various financing options with global simulator solution providers to seek their views and suggestions on how to best utilize latest digital simulation based crew training technologies and tools available worldwide, across the 68 divisions of Indian Railways.

Major global simulation solution providers for train crews like M/s Sydac (Australia), M/s Corys (France), and M/s Lander Simulation and Training Solutions, Spain, would participate in the workshop tomorrow.