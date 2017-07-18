Locomotive of Hyderabad Express derails, no injuries reported

The locomotive of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hyderabad Express this afternoon derailed after it collided with a fallen boulder on middle line between Thakurwadi-Monkey hill stations.

(PTI)

The locomotive of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hyderabad Express this afternoon derailed after it collided with a fallen boulder on middle line between Thakurwadi-Monkey hill stations, a senior Central Railway official said. “The train which left CSMT at 12.45 pm was passing through the ghat section when the incident occurred,” said Chief PRO of Central Railway Sunil Udasi. No injury has been reported, he said. “The Express was re-railed at 7.45 pm and all the three lines were cleared for traffic,” another senior CR official said. “The affected train left Karjat for Hyderabad after the boulders were removed and the track was cleared for operation. The train resumed its journey at 7.55 pm,” said CR PRO A K Singh.

He also said trains which were held up owing to derailment, were given safe route to continue their journey. These trains are 11041 CST-Chennai Exp, 51317 Karjat-Pune Passenger, 11009 CST-Pune Deccan Express, 11019 CST-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express, 16381 CST-Kanyakumari Express, 12125 CST-Pune Pragati Express and 12123 CST-Pune Deccan Queen, the official added. On January 31, a railway employee had lost his life while three others, including two contractual labourers, were injured when a boulder fell on them in a section near Lonavla on the Pune-Mumbai route.