Locals protest decision to demolish religious structure

Local residents in Jungpura area of southeast Delhi today held a protest against a demolition planned by DDA to remove a religious structure built on its land.

Local police reached the spot at Jungpura B area and pacified the protestors, who claimed that the temple was not built on DDA property.

“They claimed the land belongs to them… DDA has given a notice of demolition on December 28 and they were protesting it,” said a senior police officer.

The locals were also adamant on placing an idol in front of the temple, which would block the street where it is situated. They were asked to approach the higher authorities to redress their grievance, the officer said.

“There is dispute over the land which is government property and a notice has been served to the concerned,” said a DDA official.