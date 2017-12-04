LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan wants changes in reservation policy on promotions, set to approach PM Narendra Modi

Ram Vilas Paswan (Source: PTI)

On December 3, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan said that his party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), was planning to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regard to amend the Constitution for reservation in promotions. The Lok Janshakti Party president said that the issue had figured prominently at the party’s foundation day celebrations last week and party members have decided to work in this direction.

“The issue of reservation in promotions has been lingering since the implementation of Mandal Commission report in 1990. We have consulted legal experts to find out ways to introduce the provision after taking into account the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court,” Paswan said while speaking to journalists.

Paswan also praised the new tax reform GST. Paswan said, “The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will ensure availability of essential items to the people at affordable rates.” However, he admitted that rising prices of onions was a cause of concern and claimed that the situation will ease out soon.Earlier on November 29, on the issue of the onion price rise, the LJP chief said, “We have taken several measures, such as procurement by agencies from areas such as Nashik (Maharashtra) and Alwar (Rajasthan) where the cost is lower, as well as import of onions. But it (bringing down prices) is not in our hands.”

The LJP chief criticised Congress VP Rahul Gandhi for “resorting to temple visits” before Gujarat elections. Paswan said, “The BJP will get a thumping majority in the assembly polls in Gujarat as the people of the state are elated over the international stature PM Modi is enjoying”.

Paswan also lashed out at the RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav for his threats that were directed at PM Modi. He said that this reaction by Tej Pratap was due to the downgrade in security cover of his father and party chief Lalu Prasad.