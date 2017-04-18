LIVE: Senior Tamil Nadu ministers meet TTV Dinakaran to convey him decision to merge OPS and Sasikala camps

Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar has welcomed the OPS’ recent statement of merging the two factions together. (File photo: ANI)

In a major shock for VK Sasikala, several state ministers met to discuss the merger between her and O Pannerselvam-led factions last night. At least 25 ministers of the E Palaniswami Government reported having met on the issue. As per reports, Sasikala’s deputy TTV Dinakaran was absent from the meeting as he was reportedly away in Bengaluru. After the meeting state minister D Jayakumar welcomed the OPS’ recent statement of merging the two factions together, a report by ANI has said. As per Time Now report, the two sides are likely to merge with EPS may continue to stay as chief minister. Meanwhile, the DMK has been quoted in media as saying that that merger of the two factions may not be successful as they are “power-mongers”.

Here are live updates

10:37 am: I Am happy for the move of merger with the OPS faction: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister C Srinivasan

10:33 am: Two senior ministers from Tamil Nadu cabinet in Dinakaran’s residence to convey him of the faction’s decision to merge with OPS camp. They have ask him and Sasikala to resign from the party, a report by ‘Times Now’ has said.

10:29 am: Yesterday, the police had arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the middleman, who is alleged of striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help Sasikala faction keep the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

10:25 am: A day after a case was registered against TTV Dhinakaran for allegedly bribing EC officials to allott the ‘two leaves’ symbol to their faction, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, said he hoped that the case had credibility and wasn’t a result of a political witch-hunt, an ANI report has said.

10:20 am: As per Times Now’ report, E Palaniswami will continue as chief minister after the merger of two factions.

10:15 am: Tamil Nadu ministers are likely to meet Dinakaran to inform him of the development.

10:09 am: Merger of two AIADMK factions may not be successful as they are “power-mongers”, DMK quoted by ANI as saying.

10:01 am: Sasikala faction of AIADMK has formed a committee to conduct talks on merger: O Panneerselvam.