LIVE: Vijay Rupani to be Gujarat CM, Nitin Patel his deputy, BJP legislators decide

Incumbent Vijay Rupani will sworm-in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second time.

Incumbent Vijay Rupani will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. The official announcemet is expected any moment. The legislators also chose Nitin Patel as deputy the deputy CM. Rupani brings with him the image of clean, calm and poised leader to lead the state. This time, BJP’s victory margin was reduced as the party was won only 99 seats, way short of the Target 150 set by party chief Amit Shah and the 115 seats it had won in 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections. The assembly polls in the state this year witnessed a surprise surge in the number of Congress seats (77).

Here are all the updates

6.10 om: “There’s a procedure of consultation in the party. I asked members if there were any alternatives they wanted to name. Since there were none, the two (Rupani and Patel) were declared as unanimously elected,” Jaitley told mediapersons today.

6.00 pm: Vijay Rupani Tweets: My sincere gratitude to Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & BJP President Shri Amit Shah Ji for reposing trust & confidence in a humble Karyakarta like me. I also thank @BJP4Gujarat legislative party for sustaining trust.

5.55 pm: Vijay Rupani Tweets: Team Gujarat is fully prepared & committed to fulfill expectations & aspirations of the people from all strata irrespective of their caste, religion, profession or practice. Together we shall head towards #NewIndia.

5.50 pm: People have given us mandate for 27 years. It is a huge victory that public has shown faith in us all these years: Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

5.45 pm: I want to give assurance to Gujarat public that I & Vijay Bhai will continue to work for the people with the help of other party members just like our previous government: Nitin Patel.

5.40 pm: The announcement was made by senior BJP leader and union minister Arun Jaitley.

5.35 pm :Rupani was unanimously selected as the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of all the newly-elected BJP MLAs convened by state unit president Jitu Vaghani on Friday.

5.30 pm: This was then put to the house which they unanimously accepted. I also asked the members if anybody had any alternative proposal, and since there was none, the two were declared as unanimously elected: Arun Jaitley

5.25 pm: Process of electing is that we set process into motion as Central Observers, call upon elected MLAs to propose a name. Bhupendra Singh proposed these two names for the leader and Deputy leader, it was supported by 5 other MLAs who came to the dais and supported them: Arun Jaitley

5.20 pm: Vijay Rupani chosen as Legislature party leader unanimously, Nitin Bhai Patel as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Will inform you all about the swearing in, soon: Arun Jaitley addresses the media in Gandhinagar

5.15 pm: Celebration outside BJP Office in Gandhinagar after Vijay Rupani gets elected as the Gujarat Chief Minister again, Nitin Bhai Patel as Deputy CM

5.05 pm: Nitin Bhai Patel to be the deputy Legislature party leader in Gujarat

5.00 pm: Vijay Rupani to be the Legislature party leader: Arun Jaitley Gujarat