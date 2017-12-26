Live: Vijay Rupani sworn in as Gujarat CM; PM Modi, Amit Shah and CMs of 18 states attend ceremony

PM Modi and Amit Shah at Gujarat CM swearing in ceremony

Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony: Vijay Rupani was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat today. He will continue his tenure as the state’s head. The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground. It was on December 22 when BJP announced it would retain Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Nitin Patel will continue as at the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. On December 21, Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel and other ministers submitted their resignation to Governor Kohli following a victorious run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat assembly elections. BJP triumphed in the election, winning a majority with 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. Vijay Rupani sworn in as the Gujarat CM at 11.32 am today:

Here are the LIVE Updates of Gujarat Chief Minister swearing-in ceremony:

11.56 am: Purshottam Solanki sworn in to be a part of Gujarat government. He had been a part of the Gujarat cabinet before. This is the fifth time he became the part of the government.

11.54 am: Parbatbhai Patel takes the oath to be a part of Gujarat cabinet. he belongs to North Gujarat. He also belongs to Patidar community.

11.52 am: Huge cheer among the crowd as Pradipsinh Bhagvatsingh Jadeja takes the oath to be a part of the Gujarat Cabinet.

11.50 am: Ishwarbhai Parmar sworn in as a part of the Gujarat Cabinet.

11.48 am: Dilip Kumar Viraji Thakore takes oath as minister in Gujarat government.

11.46 am: Jayeshbhai Radadiya sworn in as a part of the Gujarat Cabinet.

11.45 am: Ganpat Bhai Vasava takes oath as in the Gujarat cabinet.

11.43 am: Kaushik Patel takes oath as minister in Gujarat government

11.40 am: Bhupen Singh Chuda sworn in as a part of the Gujarat Cabinet.

11.39 am: RC Faldu takes oath in the Gujarat Cabinet. He belongs to the Patel community.

11.35 am: Nitin Patel takes oath as Deputy chief minister of Gujarat.

11.32 am: Vijay Rupani takes oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister for the second time. He takes the oath while speaking in Gujarati.

11.30 am: National Anthem played at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground.

11.26 am: PM Modi with former Gujarat CMs Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela at swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others in Gandhinagar.

11.25 am: The swearing-in ceremony will start any moment now.

11.24 am: BJP leader LK Advani seen at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground for the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

11.23 am: Nine Patidhar leaders were also seen at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground.

11.22 am: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground for the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

11.20 am: Visuals from the road show of PM Modi in Gandhinagar.

11.18 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat CM and others in Gandhinagar.

11.16 am: PM Modi meets and greets the personals at the stage present for the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

11.14 am: PM Modi arrives at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground for the swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani.

11.12 am: Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan & BJP President Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani.

11.08 am: Chief Ministers from 18 BJP ruled states are to be present at the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

11.03 am: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar at the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

11.02 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

11.00 am: Chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra are present at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground.

10.58 am: Celebrations at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground has started with the arrival of Vijay Rupani.

10.57 am: PM Modi tweets images from his roadshow.

Reached Gujarat. Will attend the swearing in ceremony of the Council of Ministers of the Gujarat Government. pic.twitter.com/j0t4PXbecf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

10.56 am: The assembly elections victory in Himachal or by-elections win in Arunachal and Uttar Pradesh, all this shows the trust among the people of India towards PM Modi: Deputy CM Nitin Patel

10.54 am: I want to congratulate Vijay Rupani for the victory in Gujarat Assembly Elections. Under the leadership of PM Modi, there is a trust among the people of India: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Phadnavis

10.52 am: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Phadnavis arrived in Gandhinagar for the swearing-in ceremony of the Gujarat CM.

10.50 am: Yogi Adityanath congratulated Vijay Rupani and wish him the very best in the state.

10.48 am: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Gandhinagar for the swearing-in ceremony of the Gujarat CM.

10.45 am: 20 ministers including CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel will take oath at 11 am.

10.40 am: It was yesterday when BJP supremo Amit Shah arrived in Gandhinagar for the Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

10.35 am: Visuals from the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground where the swearing-in ceremony will take place.

10.33 am: This will be the sixth tenure for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state of Gujarat.

10.30 am: During August last year, Vijay Rupani replaced Anandiben as the chief minister, instead of Nitin Patel the deputy CM. Nitin Patel was considered as the front-runner for the Gujarat top spot.

10.28 am: During the Gujarat assembly elections, BJP won 99 seats, whereas Congress secured 77 seats in the 182-member assembly.

10.25 am: Earlier, Rupani said, “For us, winning the election with a majority continuously after 22 years was a challenge and we are happy that we got a clear majority.”

10.20 am: Earlier, it was on August 7, 2016, Vijay Rupani was sworn in as the CM.

10.15 am: This is his second term as the Gujarat chief minister.

10.10 am: On December 23, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani met Governor OP Kohli and resigned from the position. He will be sworn in again today as the Gujarat CM.

10.07 am: After 22 years of development for the sixth time – Tweets BJP Gujarat’s Twitter handle.

10.05 am: PM Modi doing a road show in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat CM swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to crowd gathered on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/uXJ3u0UBhP — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

9.58 am: PM Modi arrives in Gandhinagar in Gujarat for the Gujarat CM swearing ceremony.

9.50 am: Vijay Rupani on Twitter posted.

Feeling blessed after offering prayers to Panchdev Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar. Prayed for Gujarat's welfare. pic.twitter.com/m2cSQ72BaV — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 26, 2017

9.45 am: Visuals of Vijay Rupani and his wife at the Panchdev temple in Gandhi Nagar.

9.35 am: Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali visit Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar ahead of swearing-in as Gujarat chief minister again.

9.30 am: Swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11 am today. Vijay Rupani will head the government in the state for the second time in a row.