VK Singh departs from Iraq with bodies of 38 Indians killed by ISIS, families advised ‘immediate cremation’; check updates

Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh will return to India with the mortal remains of 38 Indians from Iraq on Monday. (Twitter/videograb)

Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh will return to India with the mortal remains of 38 Indians from Iraq on Monday. The 39th body is not being brought back now as the DNA testing had only provided a 70 percent match, The Indian Express reported. The others have an over 95 percent match. On Sunday, Singh had left for Iraq to bring back the mortal remains of those killed in Mosul, Iraq.

A total of 40 Indians were abducted by the terror outfit Islamic State in Iraq in June 2014. After four years, on March 20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing, were killed by ISIS.

Out of 40, Harjit Masih, managed to escape by posing as a Bangladeshi Muslim. The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, Sushma Swaraj informed earlier in last month. Of the 39 who died, 27 hailed from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, while two were from West Bengal and six were from Bihar. These people were working on projects near Mosul when they got kidnapped, reported the Indian Express.

Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab will be present at the airport to receive the mortal remains, while Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments have deputed Haryana Food and Civil Supplies minister Krishan Kapoor and Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, and Sandeep Kumar, respectively, to receive the dead bodies.

Families asked not to open coffins

Families of the deceased have been advised not to open the coffins and conduct the last rites immediately. It has been reported that doctors and the district administration have advised the family members of the victims to conduct the last rites within 15-20 minutes of bodies reaching home. The last rites will be performed under the supervision of the district administration concerned in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. However, the kin of the dead have requested the district administration to allow them one last look.

Timeline

June, 2014

• The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 40 Indians were abducted in Mosul in northern Iraq.

• A majority of them hailed from Punjab.

• Back then, reports claimed that they were in Islamic State’s custody.

• Sushma Swaraj had assured families of all possible help.

June, 2014

• One person who was part of the group, Harjit Masih, informed Indian authorities from Erbil that other 39 Indians are dead.

March 2015

• Amarinder Singh, the then Congress leader, had claimed that 39 Indians “have been traced alive in Iraq”.

• However, in March that same year, Masih told media that all 39 Indians were killed by IS.

June, 2017

• Family members had said they were told that a group of Indians were in a church in Mosul.

July, 2017

• In July, Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh (retd) had gone to Iraq to ascertain information about the missing men.

• The families said that they were informed that the missing people may be in Badush jail in Iraq.

• On July 24, Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim Al-Eshaiker Al-Jafari tells reporters in Delhi that his government does not know whether the men are alive or dead.

March, 2018

• External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj confirmed to the Rajya Sabha members in Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing, were killed by ISIS.

• In a statement, Swaraj said Masih posed as Ali from Bangladesh to escape with a group of Bangladeshi men, who were separated from the Indians.

April, 2018

