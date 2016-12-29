Live Update Narendra Modi Interview on 50th Day of Demonetization: PM says ‘if enemy runs, we will chase them’

Demonetisation: PM Modi had, earlier, asked for 50 days time from the public for normalcy to return. (Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi in an interview with India Today today is expected to speak on a number of subjects that are grabbing political space as well as public attention since he first announced the demonetisation order on November 8 that banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Since then the Opposition has united against the Centre, paralysing all business in Parliament and otherwise looked to point out the harm caused by the move. The cash crunch hit the public hard, causing long lines to form in front of ATMs and banks. It also caused other forms of disruption in the business activity across the spectrum of activities. Centre had said that this was one of the biggest moves against black money and that it had the added benefit of turning the Indian economy cashless. PM Modi had asked for 50 days time from the public for normalcy to return. The deadline is almost over and PM Modi is expected to explain his position and what he intends doing going forward. Here is what PM Modi said during the interview:

Speaking with India Today editor Raj Chengappa, during an interview, PM Modi said that black money was forced to come out in open post demonetisation.



Counterfeit notes have been neutralised and this has deprived terror merchants of all types, including naxals.



One must be able to differentiate between ‘niti’ (policy) and ‘rajniti’ (Politics), says the PM on frequent changes of rules relating the implementation of the note ban policy. Frequent changes show that far from moving in hindsight, it shows ability of the government to move quickly as situation evolves.

I feel pity for our opponents, especially the Congress, for their desperation. They are totally pre-occupied with election. I am for reforms in poll funding. Multiple polls raise spending is burden on economy. Need to reform political funding; root-out black money from polls. Nation is always in poll mode.



As far as black money is concerned, whomsoever it belongs to whether corrupt politicians or businessmen, we will bring an end to it.



Demonetisation should be taken as the long term structural transformation. The revenue collected by it will be used for the common people of the country.



Earlier, the IT department was shooting in dark, but now the people have voluntarily come forward to declare their unaccounted money.



No politics behind demonetisation order, it was one of the toughest decisions to take. It is meant to clean up as well as boost economy.



Black money now has an address. Government will seek out hoarders. The hoarded money will be brought into system.



Our goal is long-term economic transformation.



Congress derailed Parliament; government tried its best to run house.



We must stay two steps ahead of the enemy. If enemy runs we will chase them. If they change tactics, we will too.



The central government has zero tolerance to corruption. Honest won’t be harassed and the dishonest will be caught.



PM Modi slammed former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, stating, ‘Unending scams under Manmohan’.

