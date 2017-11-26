Live| UP Civic Polls 2017 updates: Second phase voting begins; Minister Mohsin Raza casts his vote

Live| UP Civic Polls 2017 updates: Among the 189 urban bodies that are going to polls, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Mathura are also among them. (ANI)

UP civic polls updates: The second phase of the three-tier Uttar Pradesh civic polls will begin shortly. 25 districts and as many as 1.29 crore people will exercise their voting rights today. Among the 189 urban bodies that are going to polls, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Mathura are also among them. The civic body polls have become the first test of CM Yogi Adityanath’s popularity, eight months after he took charge of the office. The polls are also important for the ruling BJP as the results will be announced on December 1, eight days before the phase 1 of assembly elections in Gujarat. A win for the saffron party in UP will give it a lot of talking points in Gujarat.

The sixteen Nagar Nigams for which elections will take place in three phases are: Aligarh Municipal Corporation, Agra Municipal Corporation, Allahabad Municipal Corporation, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation, Jhansi Municipal Corporation, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Varanasi Municipal Corporation, Unnao Municipal Corporation, Meerut Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, Bareilly Municipal Corporation, Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, Saharanpur Municipal Corporation, Moradabad Municipal Corporation. The third and last phase will be held on November 29 followed by counting of votes on December 1.

Track UP civic polls live updates here:

8:21 am: The Chief Minister Adityanath was addressing a rally ahead of the municipal elections in the city on November 22 where he had promised to implement urban renewal strategies to accelerate the pace of development in Agra.

8:18 am: Yogi Adityanath, who has actively campaigned for the ongoing civic body polls, said he was doing so in order to strengthen the local bodies and ensure the development of cities and towns.

8:14 am: Local body polls: UP Minister Mohsin Raza casts his vote in Lucknow

8:13 am: Uttar Pradesh has already given India its first woman governor and chief minister but Lucknow is set to make history on Sunday by electing its first woman mayor in 100 years.

8:09 am: Akhilesh Yadav earlier alleged that the Election Commission turned a blind eye even after doubts were raised over the EVMs being used in the civic polls.

8:04 am: According to an official, 85 polling centres have been selected for web casting, while videography would be done in 95 polling booths.

7:57 am: Drones fitted with cameras would be used for the first time here during the civic body polls on November 26 to maintain law and order situation and for proper monitoring of the election process.

7:54 am: Second phase voting begins

7:48 am: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said his party would win a majority of the seats in various urban local bodies’ elections in the state.