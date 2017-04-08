LIVE: Sheikh Hasina to meet PM Narendra Modi; India-Bangladesh to ink 25 pacts

PM Modi visiting Sheikh Hasina at the airport is a prime example of the efforts India is ready to take towards ties with Bangladesh. (Image-Reuters)

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day momentous visit to India. The Bangladeshi PM is likely meet to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and is expected to sign atleast 25 pacts. The high-profile visit is expected to give boost to bilateral ties between Indian and Bangladesh as the two nations are likely to sign a civilian nuclear cooperation pact as well as a defence agreement which includes a $500 million (around Rs3,200 crore today) line of credit to buy Indian military hardware.

Train services, involving West Bengal and Bangladesh and bus service connecting Kolkata and Dhaka will also be launched during the visit. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Prime Minster was accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan in the morning. Later, Hasina is expected to visit Rajghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, to lay a wreath.

Here are the live updates:

10.30 am: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

10.00 am: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

9.21 am: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.