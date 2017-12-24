LIVE Bypoll results 2017: BJP wins Sikandara, Pakke-Kasang, Likabali; TMC bags Sabang

Counting for bypolls in West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have begun.

LIVE Sabang, Sikandara, Pakke-Kasang, Likabali bypoll result updates: Counting for bypolls in West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have begun. In UP, the Sikandara Assembly seat in Kanpur Dehat district is vacant since the demise of BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on 22 July. In Sabang constituency of West Bengal, the bypoll is being seen as a litmus test for Mukul Roy who recently joined BJP after leaving ruling TMC in the state. The Trinamool Congress candidate in fray is Gita Rani Bhunia. In Arunachal Pradesh, six candidates are in the fray for the by-election to Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Likabali seat fell vacant after death of Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena passed away on 4 September this year.

Track LIVE Updates for Sabang, Sikandara, Pakke-Kasang, Likabali bypoll result:

3:45 pm: BJP candidate BR Waghe wins Pakke-Karsang assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh.

2:45 pm: BJP candidate Ajit Pal Singh has won the Sikandara by-election, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate by around 7,000 votes.

2:34 pm: The BJP has won the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate by around 7,000 votes.

1:02 PM: The Trinamool Congress has won the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 1,06,179 votes, wresting the seat from the Congress.

12:45 pm: Trinamool Congress is leading in Sabang bypoll with over 1,00,000 votes. The Left Front is trailing at the second spot with 41,570 votes and the BJP is behind with 36,727 votes.

12:35 pm: Gita Rani Bhunia was competing against BJP’s Antara Bhattacharya, Congress’s Chiranjib Bhowmick and CPI (M)’s Rita Mandal.

12:30 pm: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins in Sabang by-poll.

12:02 pm: The BJP is leading with 19,879 votes in the by-election to the Sikandra Assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with 18,560 votes. The Congress is trailing at the third spot with 3,943 votes.

11:15 am: Pakke-Kasang bypoll: Counting of votes is still underway in Assembly constituency. The BJP candidate is leading. Result is expected by afternoon today.

11:04 am: BJP leader Kiren Rijiju has congratulated his party members for winning the Likabali by-election in Arunachal Pradesh.

10:35 am: The Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 54,714 votes. The CPI(M) is trailing at the second spot with 30,023 votes. The BJP is trailing with 21,629 votes.

10:18 am: Likabali bypoll: A total of 10,608 people were to cast their votes in 39 polling stations. 51% voter turnout was recorded here on December 21.

10:10 am: In Sikandra, the BJP is leading with over 8,600 votes, while the Samajwadi Party is at the second spot with over 5,500 votes. The Congress is trailing at third spot with 979 votes.

10:00 am: West Bengal’s Sabang went to bypoll on December 21. A total of 84 per cent voter turnout was recorded. According to estimates, 208,470 votes were polled — the total number of voters in Sabang is 245,259.

9:47 am: In Arunachal Pradesh, six candidates are in the fray for the by-election to Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Likabali seat fell vacant after death of Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena passed away on 4 September this year, while by-election to Pakke-Kessang seat was necessitated after the Gauhati High Court had nullified the election of Kameng Dolo from the said constituency during the March 2014 polls.

9:31 am: A total 7,455 voters were to exercise their franchise in 29 polling stations in Pakke-Kessang, while 10,608 people were to cast their votes in 39 polling stations in Likabali constituency.

9:00 am: The Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat in West Bengal.

8:51 am: Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system was used for the first time in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for the byelection.

8:36 am: Bhunia had won the seat in last year’s assembly polls. The BJP had nominated Antara Bhattacharya, while the Congress has fielded Chiranjib Bhowmick, a local leader. Rita Mandal of the CPI(M) is contesting as a Left Front candidate.

8:26 am: Counting has begun at the Sabang Assembly seat in West Bengal where ruling the Trinamool Congress is locked in a high-voltage fight with BJP and the CPI(M).

8:17 am: The by-election to Sabang assembly constituency, was a crucial test for both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP and wass held amidst tight security with eight companies of central paramilitary force personnel deployed for it.