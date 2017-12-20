LIVE RK Nagar Bypoll: Jayalalithaa video enters poll arena, sways opinions in Tamil Nadu, on social media

Video grab shows Jayalalithaa in hospital. The authenticity of video has not yet been proven.

LIVE RK Nagar Bypoll: A day before RK Nagar byelection, the TTV Dhinakaran camp of AIADMK (Sasikala) faction in Tamil Nadu surprised all by releasing an alleged video of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s last days in a hospital before she died. Election Commission has said that releasing the video is violation of modal code of conduct by TTV Dhinakaran camp. As per EC, the release of video is alleged section 126 (b) of Representation of People Act. The authenticity of the video is, however, doubtful as the date of the video has not yet been revealed. The video of the late CM has been aired by several English as well Tamil News Channels and also gone viral on social media, triggering reactions of various. In the video, the late CM can be seen sipping some liquid while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The video was reportedly released by a supporter of TTV Dhinakaran.

The Apollo hospital, where Jayalalithaa was admitted, has denied that it is an official video of the late CM. The hospital has, however, said the video could have made by one of Jayalalithaa’s kin. The video released just a day before the RK Nagar Bypoll may polarise voters in favour of Dhinakaran camp.

Here are LIVE UPDATES on RK Nagar Bypoll and reactions over Jayalalithaa video:

12.20 pm: Meanwhile, another news report has surfaced which makes stunning claims of bribery to voters in RK Nagar. Watch: Voters bribed in RK Nagar. Election Commission takes note. Price of each vote was Rs 6000, reports CNN News 18.

12.14 pm: Here is the video which allegedly shows Jayalalithaa in hospital. The following video has been tweeted by TV journalist Shiv Aroor.

The wondrous lengths & depths of politics. 24 hours before RK Nagar bypoll, first ever video of Jayalalithaa in hospital bed released by TTV Dinakaran’s camp. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/YI98N9Tsqw — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 20, 2017

12.12 pm: The Election Commission has said that releasing the video is violation of modal code of conduct.

12.10 pm: The said video is being aired on a number of news channels. The authenticity of the video is doubtful.