Live: In a first, Army called in to build Elphinstone bridge by January 31 as Railways, Defence Ministries team up

In a mega push for Railway safety, Indian Army will build Elphinstone bridge in Mumbai which was collapsed on September 28 killing 23 people. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today are visiting the stampede site.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 31, 2017 11:54 AM
In a mega push for Railway safety, Indian Army will build Elphinstone bridge in Mumbai which was collapsed on September 28 killing 23 people. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today are visiting the stampede site. They are being accompanied by Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, on October 11, an inquiry report had blamed heavy rain for the tragedy. The panel, headed by the Western Railway chief security officer, submitted its report to WR General Manager Anil Kumar after recording statements of 30 commuters who were injured. Three rail bridges will be built by Army jawans, CM Fadnavis said.

11:54 AM: The panel, headed by the Western Railway chief security officer, submitted its report to WR General Manager Anil Kumar after recording statements of 30 commuters who were injured. It has also examined video footage of the incident, officials said.

11:50 AM: On October 11, an inquiry report on the September 29 Elphinstone bridge stampede in Mumbai that killed 23 people has blamed heavy rain for the tragedy.

11:46 am: After the stampede on September 29, railway officials posted police personnel to manage the crowd on busy platforms, evicted hawkers from suburban train stations and started speeding up infrastructure projects on suburban network.

11:43 AM: The Army will hep build a new foot overbridge at the Elphinstone Road station, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said as Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal visited the station, where a deadly stampede took place last month.

11:39 AM: “I have been informed that the work on these bridges will be completed by January 31,” CM Fadnavis said.

11:37 AM: Bridges to be built in with cooperation with Army at Elphinstone Rd, Currey Road and Ambivali by January 31, 2018, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

11:34 am: Fadnavis, who accompanied Defence minister Sitharaman and Railway Minister Goyal, said the Army will also help in building foot over bridges at two other stations in Mumbai.

11:31 AM: 23 people were killed in a stampede on the Elphinstone Road station foot overbridge (FOB) last month.

11:27 AM: “We are taking the Army’s help in building a new FOB at the Elphinstone Road station and at two other suburban train stations in Mumbai,” Fadnavis told reporters at the venue.

11:23 AM: Army has come and seen, inspected and assessed where the bridge is going to be built, they will be there at every stage of the work, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

11:20 AM: A call was taken to cooperate seeing urgency of the matter as Army has its role at the borders, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11:17 AM: Probably 1st time asked Army to come in to build what could otherwise be called civil work, but Elphinstone tragedy was so big, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

11:14 AM: After Elphinstone stampede incident had asked for help from armed forces, and Defence Minister agreed, 3 bridges will be constructed by 31 January, says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

11:11 AM: The Elphinstone bridge to be rebuilt by January 31, 2018, says Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

11:08 AM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also present at the site of Elphinstone stampede.

11:05 AM: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal & Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visit the site of Elphinstone stampede

  1. U
    Utpal Borah
    Oct 31, 2017 at 11:33 am
    Fantastic Team work being exhibited by Team Modi... way to go.. This clearly shows that where there is a willingness to make change, it happens....
    Reply
    1. K
      Kalpesh Doshi
      Oct 31, 2017 at 11:23 am
      In a mega push for Railway safety, Indian Army will build Elphinstone bridge in Mumbai which was collapsed on September 28 killing 23 people. request to rectify the misleading statement :- Please be noted Elphistone Bridge was never collapsed on Spetember 28. There was only stamped happening....
      Reply

