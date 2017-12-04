LIVE: Congress moves to Rahul Gandhi’s hands, BJP slams dynastic succession

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today filed nomination for the post of Congress president.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today filed nomination for the post of Congress president. As per the schedule, approved by the Congress Working Committee, the filing of nominations began on December 1 and will end today. After scrutiny on Tuesday, the list of valid nominations will be published at 3:30 pm. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11, and the poll, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19. It has been learnt that at least 90 nominations have proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name for the party chief’s post. According to reports, around 800 people are expected to be present in the nomination ceremony. Today is the last date for filing of nominations. BJP led by PM Narendra Modi has vehemently criticised the Congress’ move. While PM Modi has time to time raked up dynasty issue to attack Rahul Gandhi, BJP President Amit Shah has called the Congress a private limited party. Congress delegates from various states are present at the party’s headquarters on Akbar Road on Monday. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Sushil Kumar Shinda are present. Rahul Gandhi had visited Singh’s residence ahead of filing nomination. Manmohan Singh is the main proposer. Rahul Gandhi is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now. No one else has filed papers till Sunday, according to Mullapally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority. “So far 90 nomination forms have been given out to state unit delegates. No application for the nomination has been submitted so far andMonday is the last date for filing nominations,” Ramachandran said.

Track live updates of Rahul Gandhi Congress President Election

11:33 am: Take a look at BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao’s tweet

11:30 am: Do BJP presidents get elected? Did Nitin Gadkari get elected through a ballot process? Let them answer that first: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

11:26 am: Senior party leaders including Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, Motilal Vora and Tarun Gogoi filed first set of nominations(as proposers) for Rahul Gandhi

11:23 am: Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party, says former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

11:20 am: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

11:17 am: As a youth of 21st Century Rahul Gandhi missed a historical opportunity to free @INCIndia from dynastic & feudal politics. By getting ready to file nomination for Congress President in what’s a terribly opaque process @OfficeOfRG has humiliated ordinary workers, tweeted Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

11:14 am: WATCH- Take a look at the moment when Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers

Rahul Gandhi formally hands over the nomination papers for the Presidential position of Congress #RaGaSelected pic.twitter.com/Cq20zI26hs — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 4, 2017

11:11 am: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with former PM Manmohan Singh and other senior leaders

11:08 am: If you ask me, I think he will make a very good Prime Minister, says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

11:05 am: Incumbent Congress President Sonia Gandhi was not present even as Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination.