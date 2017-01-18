LIVE: Protests against Jallikattu ban gain momentum in Tamil Nadu

Protesters have been claiming that more agitators have either joined them or about to join. (ANI)

As the protests over Jallikattu ban gained momentum today, the state government spoke to protestors and assured its support to hold the bull taming sport in the state. The Marina beach in Chennai saw saw protestors converging the place since yesterday. They have been claiming that more agitators have either joined them or about to join. The Tamil Nadu government has been repeatedly urging the Centre to issue an ordinance for the Jallikattu sport, which is held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal. On Monday, more than 200 youths were taken into custody while they were protesting at the Alanganallur village demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu. The Supreme Court had banned the sport in 2014, following which the political parties in the state protested.

4:00 pm: Protestors demand ban on ánti-national PETA. They also say that Supreme Court must lift the ban on Jallikattu

#WATCH: People gather in huge numbers at Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/hKvBVI2kEr — ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017

3:45 pm: Protests on from Madurai to Chennai

3:30 pm: Tradition must be upheld, says Rajnikanth. Other Tamil actors like

3:15 pm: Huge crowd continue to protest in support of Jallikattu in Chennai’s Marina Beach.