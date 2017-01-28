PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally: Cadets can play great role in shaping up country’s future

The nation is built by the citizens of the country and not by rulers (Photo: Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi, speaking at a NCC rally in the national capital, said that cadets can act as catalysts to bring change in their families and at large in the society. Speaking about his days when he was young, the prime minister said that since he was never good enough, he could never take part at the Republic Day parade as a youth. He further stressed that the nation is built by the citizens of the country and not by rulers, he added. Here is the updates on what he said during the rally:

1:03 PM: Remember Dr BR Ambedkar&download BHIM app in your phone, let everyone make it a habit and you’ll contribute to the nation in a great way: PM

12:58 PM: NCC cadets have promoted the initiative of digital payments started by us: PM at NCC rally

12:57 PM: Kings, emperors, rulers, governments does not make a nation. Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, Shramiks, saints make a nation, says PM Modi at NCC rally

12:55 PM: When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti: PM at NCC rally

12:54 pm: The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable, says PM Narendra Modi

12:50 PM: I was not as good as you people, hence I was never selected for the parade in Delhi: PM Modi at NCC rally in Delhi.

12:45 PM: NCC cadets can act as catalysts to bring change in their families and at large in the society: PM Modi at NCC rally in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)