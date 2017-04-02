PM Modi in J&K Updates: Inaugurates India’s longest tunnel from Chenani to Nashri, hails ‘One India’ link

LIVE: PM Modi will address at the inauguration event of the 9.2 km long highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled South Asia’s longest road tunnel which will run from Chenani to Nashri in Jammu and Kashmir. When it comes to technology, it will be one of the most advanced road tunnels built in India as the challenges of terrain and distance has been very difficult to overcome. The tunnel is at an altitude of 1,200 meters (almost 4,000 feet) and is a part of NHAI’s project between Srinagar and Jammu along the National Highway 44. he 9.2 km tunnel, which will bypass snow-and landslide -prone Kud, Patnitop and Batote on National Highway 44, marks significant road building firsts in India, including an unprecedented stress on user safety.

The work on the 9.2 km-long twin-tube tunnel, which is part of a 286-km-long four-lane project on the highway, started on May 23, 2011, in the lower Himalayan mountain range, and cost Rs 3,720 crore. The tunnel will be the first in India to be equipped with world class “integrated tunnel control system” through which ventilation, fire control, signals, communication and electrical systems will be automatically actuated. Modi will address at the inauguration event:

Also read | Chenani-Nashri tunnel: 5 interesting technologies used in South Asia’s longest road tunnel

Follow the live updates of the event here:

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur http://t.co/6I5HaBclaF — ANI (@ANI_news) April 2, 2017

5:58 PM: Our sole Mantra is development and the way we want to achieve that is through Jan Bhagidari. We want to involve the youth: PM

5:55 PM: Whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir, it is natural to remember the vision and work of Atal Ji: PM

5:53 PM: I want to specially thank CM Mehbooba Mufti. The Centre announced a package for the state and work has begun on the same: PM

5: 50 PM: The path of bloodshed has not helped any one and will never help anyone: PM

5:48 PM: Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism: PM

5: 46 PM: Every Indian wants to see Jammu and Kashmir. The beauty of this land can draw so many people. Tourism will also bring economic growth: PM

5:45 PM: Another advantage of this tunnel is that tourists will benefit due to this: PM

5:43 PM: Some misguided youngsters are pelting stones but see here, youth of Kashmir are using the same stones to build infrastructure: PM

Youth of Jammu & Kashmir worked very hard in the making of the Chenani – Nashri Tunnel. I congratulate them for this: PM #NewInfra4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/DFi5qcaFP8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 2, 2017

5:41 PM: This tunnel is environment friendly and this tunnel will help in the fight against global warming: PM

5:38PM: I am very happy to be in Jammu and Kashmir today: PM

5:36 PM: The tunnel inaugurated today is world class and it is matching the best standards: PM

5:34 PM: Narendra Modi has begun his speech at the public meeting in Udhampur.

5:30 PM: Mufti Sahab had faith in the people and in Jamhuriyat: CM Mehbooba Mufti at the public meeting in Udhampur.

Also read | Chenani-Nashri tunnel: Five features that make South Asia’s longest tunnel the safest in the country

5:27 PM: A lot has improved and a lot more needs to be done in Jammu and Kashmir: CM Mehbooba Mufti at the public meeting in Udhampur.

5:25 PM: Last year, during very troubled times you supported me and my Government: CM Mehbooba Mufti to PM Narendra Modi.

5:23 PM: We are thankful to our Prime Minister. The tunnel inaugurated will bridge distances, be it in travel or between people: CM Mehbooba Mufti

5:20 PM: Congratulations to the Prime Minister for the mandate in Uttar Pradesh: CM Mehbooba Mufti at the public meeting in Udhampur