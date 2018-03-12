LIVE No relief for Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case; court sends former FM’s son to judicial custody till March 24

It has been learnt that Karti was not granted separate cell in Tihar prison.

Karti Chidambaram was today sent to judicial custody till March 24 by a trial court in Delhi in connection with the INX Media case. Karti had also filed a plea seeking a separate cell in Tihar Jail. It has been learnt that Karti was not granted separate cell in Tihar prison. Karti’s three-day police custody had ended and was produced before special judge Sunil Rana. Earlier in the day, Karti’s father and former FM P Chidambaram was also present in the courtroom.

Karti’s counsel advocate Dayan Krishnan had also pressed for hearing on he bail application itself in case the court was considering sending him to judicial custody. Dayan Krishnan also moved another application seeking a separate prison cell for Karti if he is sent to judicial custody saying that “he is the son of former union home minister and many terrorists have been prosecuted during his (P Chidambaram) tenure and there is a clear threat perception to Karti”.

The court have even denied Karti’s request for home food in the jail. The court has also said that his bail plea would be heard on March 15 as scheduled. Karti has already spent 12 days in police custody since his arrest on February 28 at Chennai airport.