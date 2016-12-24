Live News and Updates: People of India will not accept corruption and black money, says PM Modi at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex

Addressing the public rally in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the fight against corruption will continue till it ends. ([email protected] )

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Mumbai to lay foundation of Rs 3,600 crore Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial. “I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the Bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak,” PM said this morning. The proposed height of the statue is 309-feet, as per PTI and the iconic ‘Statue of Liberty’ stands with total 305-feet, 6 inches. The site is a rocky outcrop, roughly 1.5 km from the Raj Bhavan shore. Despite the political hullabaloo, there are many fascinating things about the statue. Catch this space for all the live updates of the event:

05:20 pm: Narendra Modi claimed that the fight against corruption will continue till it ends.

05:17 pm: This is another ‘swachhta abhiyan’, the corrupts will be suffering the most: Pm Modi.

05:15 pm: PM Narendra Modi backs demonetisation, says people of India won’t tolerate corruption or the flow of black money in the country.

05:13 pm: After 50 days post implementation of the demonetisation policy, PM Modi claimed that the pain among the common people will gradually decrease and the pain among the corrupt will increase.

05:10 pm: The strength of 125 crore Indians will bring about change in this nation: PM

05:09 pm: Our battle to fight corruption has been going on since the day we assumed office. A historic decision was taken on 8th November: PM

05:07 pm: There were efforts to mislead and even intimidate people but they supported us in the battle against corruption & black money: PM

05:06 pm: Pm Modi stated that even after 70 years of independence, 18000 villages had been forced to live in the 18th century.

05:01 pm: Development can lead to employment and solve major problems in the country: PM Modi

05:00 pm: The Prime Minister stated that development is the only way to live with honor and hence the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had always kept their focus on development.

04:59 pm: PM Modi thanked the Maharashtra government and the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to perform ‘bhoomi pooja’.

04:56 pm: Even today, thw world speaks about tourism in India, every wishes to vist the Taj Mahal at least once, says Modi.

04:54 pm: His courage was known but there are so many more aspects of Shivaji Maharaj we must know about. Look at his policies on water, finance: PM

04:52 pm: Yes, Mahatma Gandhi fought the British but at the same time he fought for equality in our society: PM

04:52 pm: Shivaji Maharaj was a multifaceted personality. So many aspects of his personality inspire us: PM

04:50 pm: I am extremely delighted to be here, in this programme, with you all: PM

04:45 pm: Pm Modi addresses public rally at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

04:25 pm: After laying the foundation stone of Shivaji statue, at the MMRDA grounds, PM Modi lays foundation stone for two metro corridors and other projects.

03:58 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at the MMRDA ground.

3.10 pm: The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the middle of Arabian Sea

03.08 pm: WATCH-PM Narendra Modi onboard a hovercraft performs Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai.

03.02 pm: PM permorms pooja.

3.01 pm: PM Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai

2.43 pm: Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi reaches Girgaum Chowpatty, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maha CM also present Shivaji Memorial

1.19 pm: I wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1.17 pm: Those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes: PM Modi in Raigad

1.16 pm: SEBI should work for closer linkage between spot markets like e-NAM and derivatives markets to benefit farmers: PM Narendra Modi

1.13 pm: My Government is very keen to encourage start-ups. Stock markets are essential for the start-up ecosystem: PM Modi

1.12 pm: Our markets should show that they are able to successfully raise capital for projects benefiting the majority-PM Modi in Raigad(Maharashtra)

1.11 pm: Demonitisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi in Raigad

1.10 pm: Govt will continue with sound economic policies to ensure India’s bright future in long run;no decisions for short term political gains: PM

1.09 pm: For financial markets to function successfully, participants need to be well informed: PM Narendra Modi in Raigad

1.07 pm: My Government is very keen to encourage start-ups. Stock markets are essential for the start-up ecosystem: PM Modi

1.06 pm: We have made progress and improved ease of doing business. FDI has now reached record levels: PM Modi

1.05 pm: India is been seen as bright spot. To see how far we’ve traveled we shld look back to 2012-13 when the currency was falling sharply: PM Modi

1.04 pm: Decision’s taken by this government will be long-sighted. This Government will not shy away from taking bold decisions.

1.04 pm: Long awaited GST will soon be reality, says PM Modi.

1.03 pm: FDI has touched record levels.

1.02 pm: PM Modi says India was considered the weakest country earlier

01.01 pm: PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets in Raigad

12.20 pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Raigad, to inaugurate new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets in Panvel, shortly.

12.10 pm: Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi said that said that honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the Bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak.

11.55 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai.