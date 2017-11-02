Live: Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh, PM to address 2 rallies

Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Himachal Pradesh today. The hill state will go to polls on November 9. PM Modi will address two election rallies in Himachal Pradesh today. (ANI image)

Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Himachal Pradesh today. The hill state will go to polls on November 9. PM Modi will address two election rallies in Himachal Pradesh today. He will address a rally in Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district at 11.30 am and another in Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib at 2 pm, BJP leaders said. The prime minister will also address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi, Rait in Shahpur and Palampur in Kangra district on November 4, and in Kullu and Una on November 5. Apart from PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah will address more meetings in Una and Kangra on November 5. BJP and Congress locked in an intense battle. While Congress is banking on Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, BJP has project Prem Kumar Dhumal as its Chief Ministerial face. Both Singh and Dhumal are considered as the two tallest leaders of the state. Apart from Dhumal, BJP is banking on the clean image of PM Modi and organisation skills of Shah to topple Congress.

Track here Live updates of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh

8:20 AM: While Congress is banking on Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, BJP has project Prem Kumar Dhumal as its Chief Ministerial face.

8:15 am: Both Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal are considered as the two tallest leaders of the state.

8:10 AM: Apart from Dhumal, BJP is banking on the clean image of PM Modi and organisation skills of Shah to topple Congress.

8:05 AM: An intense electoral battle is on the cards in the hills and valleys of Himachal Pradesh with traditional rivals, the Congress and the BJP locking horns in all 68 constituencies and 62 MLAs in the fray.

8:00 AM: The prime minister will also address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi, Rait in Shahpur and Palampur in Kangra district on November 4, and in Kullu and Una on November 5.

7:50 AM: BJP president Amit Shah, who has already addressed six election meetings so far, will address more meetings in Una and Kangra on November 5.

7:40 AM: Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 9.

7:33 AM: Prime minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, BJP leaders said yesterday.

7:30 AM: PM Modi will address a rally in Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district at 11.30 am and another in Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib at 2 pm, they said.