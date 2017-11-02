Live Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar: PM attends silver jubilee celebrations of Swaminarayan Akshardham temple

Live Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi at Akshardham. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi is attending the silver jubilee function of Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, Gandhinagar. PM Modi’s visit has been announced by the Bochasanwasi Shri Aksharpurushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), as per PTI report. This year in April, the Prime Minister had paid an emotional tribute to spiritual guru and head of BAPS of Swaminarayan sect Pramukh Swami who died at the sect’s temple in Sarangpur in Botad district. Modi had expressed grief through his tweets over Swami’s death. PM Modi also shared a photo where he is seen taking blessings from the spiritual leader.

WATCH|



Here are Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar Live updates:

7:21 pm: PM Modi offered prayers at the Akshardham temple.

PM Modi at Akshardham Temple.

7:14 pm: Performers depict the tricolour at Akshardham.

(ANI)

7:08 pm: Cultural programmes at Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar during its silver jubilee celebrations.

Cultural shows at Akshardham temple. (ANI)

7:05 pm: PM Narendra Modi is at silver jubilee celebrations of the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.