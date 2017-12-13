LIVE | Narendra Modi at FICCI AGM: PM inaugurates Annual General Meeting of FICCI

Narendra Modi at FICCI AGM: LIVE UPDATES: On December 14, the event will be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Narendra Modi at FICCI AGM: LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the hotshots of Indian Industry at the Annual General Meeting of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). This is PM Modi’s first address to the AGM of FICCI. FICCI, in a statement, wrote, “After the inaugural session, Modi will interact with all the past presidents of FICCI.” FICCI’s current President Pankaj Patel, the Chairman & MD, Zydus Cadila is likely to step down from the post. Rashesh Shah, the Chairman & CEOiEdelweiss Group will take charge to the association. The theme for this year’s AGM is ‘Indian Business in a New India’. On December 14, the event will be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. From the opposition, the Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also address a special session at the FICCI AGM. FICCI was formed in 1927 on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi to industry leaders Ghanshyam Das Birla and JRD Tata. This is the 90th Annual General Meeting of FICCI.

Here are the updates of PM Modi’s speech at FICCI AGM:

4.22 PM: PM Modi congratulates, FICCI on 90th anniversary.

4.20 PM: PM Modi starts his speech at FICCI AGM.

4.18 PM: FICCI President Pankaj Patel said, “FICCI has four major pillars to support the ‘New India’:

1. Development for all.

2. India free of hunger.

3. Communalism and Terrorism free India.

4. India leading the power among the nations.

4.15 PM: “FICCI whole-heartedly supports your goal of New India for the year 2022,” FICCI President, Pankaj Patel.

4.13 PM: “Under your leadership, we have reached new heights, we wish you should guide us to a better future,” FICCI president Pankaj Patel.

4.10 PM: Pankaj Patel lauds PM Modi’s efforts in the Indian economy.

4.05 PM: FICCI’s current President Pankaj Patel addresses the FICCI AGM.

4.00 PM: PM Modi arrives at the 90th AGM of FICCI.