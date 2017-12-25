LIVE | Pakistan Foreign Affairs claims Kulbhusan Jadhav admitted his crimes in front of a judicial magistrate

LIVE Kulbhushan Jadhav reunion updates: Pakistan grants consular access to India; Mother, wife fly to Islamabad (Image Source IE)

LIVE Kulbhushan Jadhav reunion with family: In a move which may boost Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Pakistani government on Monday granted India consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif informed this to Geo News. Also according to Geo News, Jadhav, who has been convicted of espionage and sabotage activities, will be able to meet his mother and wife. After meeting Jadhav, his mother and wife will return to India. JP Singh who is Indian Deputy High Commissioner will also be present at Monday’s meeting between Jadhav and his family. The Indian officials have rejected Pakistan’s claims of consular access and said that they have been maintaining that the concerned Indian diplomat (JP Singh) was only accompanying Jadhav’s family and it cannot be considered “consular access”, reports First Post

Here are Live updates of Jadhav’s reunion with family:

6:25 pm: Subramanian Swamy on Kulbhushan meet said Pakistan lacks basic human decency.

6:00 pm: Kulbhushan’s medical report released says he is good health and alert.

5:32 pm: Notable journalist and writer Minhaz Merchant via twitter has expressed his views on Kubhushan meet with mother and wife. He said, “Can only imagine emotional & physical torture #KulbhushanJadhav suffered at hands of Pak’s terrorist-ISI over 22 months since his kidnapping. India persists in maintaining trade & normal diplomatic relations with this rogue nation.”

5:07 pm: Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal says they had earlier informed that there would be a glass barrier between Kulbhushan and his mother and wife. Pak claims the glass barrier was for security reasons.

4:45 pm: Pakistan Foreign Affairs says that this meeting has nothing to do with Pakistan allowing consular access, further also states that consular access will be discussed in due time. Pak foreign affairs also states that if they allowed Indian consulate to speak or listen Kulbhushan then it would have come under consular access. But they had only allowed Indian commission to see and they have honoured their commitment.

4:38 pm: Shashi Tharoor on the meeting between Kulbhushan and his mother and wife says that it is a step forward in 22 months.

4:33 pm: Pak Foreign Affairs further says that the meeting is a gesture of Islam that

4:29 pm: Pakistan Foreign Ministry says Kulbhushan admitted to attempting sabotage, terrorism and espionage against Pakistan in Balochistan in front of judicial magistrate. Further, Pakistan claims admittance by Jadhav to Aslam Chaudhary of targetting various workers of WHO in Balochistan, carried out attacks in Quetta and supported TTP. Pakistan says Commander Jadhav is the “face of Indian terrorism”.

4:26 pm: Pakistan Foreign Ministry to brief media in a short while.

4:14 pm: Kulbhusan’s mother and wife has entered Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

4:06 pm: Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry has released a video where Kulbhusan says that he requested the meet with his mother and wife and that he is grateful to Pakistan’s gesture on humanitarian grounds.

3:57 pm: Kulbhusan’s mother and wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry after the meeting ended.

3:40 pm The meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav, his mother and his wife at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad ends, reports ANI

3:15 pm Wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav meet him at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad: Pak media

2:10 pm Jadhav meets with his mother and wife

2:01 pm Jadhav’s meeting with his family will take place for 30 minutes

2:00 pm Jadhav’s family in Islamabad

12:54 pm Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother to first visit the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The meeting is expected to take place at 1 pm (Pakistan Standard time): Pak media

12:47 pm Jadhav arrives in Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid tight security

Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

12:44 pm Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Terrorism squads and sharpshooters at rooftops deployed; other than media and security personnel, no other traffic allowed in the area around Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad: Pak media on Kulbhushan Jadhav meeting with his family

12:35 pm Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been given consular access, reports Pak media quoting Foreign Office

12:30 pm Photos of media persons outside Pak foreign Ministry

12:28 pm Visuals from near Pak foreign Ministry

12:27 pm Pakistan government allows media to enter Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry building, reports CNN News 18

12:24 pm Shots of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

12:14 pm Spot Visuals: Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother will meet him at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad shortly

12:10 pm Pakistani authorities said they have deployed sharpshooters at the foreign ministry’s office where Kulbhushan Jadhav will meet his wife and mother, reports First Post

12:05 pm Jadhav’s family arrives in Islamabad

12:00 pm Rewind: In this case, Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on 3 March 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. On the other hand, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy, reports First Post.

11:45 am Indian officials have rejected Pakistan’s claims of consular access and said that they have been maintaining that the concerned Indian diplomat (JP Singh) was only accompanying Jadhav’s family and it cannot be considered “consular access”, reports First Post

11:36 am Congress leader Manish Tewari questions Narendra Modi government

11:31 am The news channel Times Now reports that Pakistan is compelled to come around to India’s point of view, says MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

11:30 am The news channel Times Now reports that MoS PMO Jitendra Singh slams Pakistan and claims that Pakistan is only making a drama on the pretext of humanitarian grounds

11:22 am The News 18 quoted Pakistani newspaper The Dawn as saying that Jadhav’s family will be reaching Islamabad via Dubai on a commercial flight. However, the report also said that the flight has been delayed by an hour. This could further delay the meeting that was supposed to end before 4 pm. The Pakistani publication was also quoted by News18 as saying that the flight from Dubai was supposed to reach Pakistan around 11 am.

11:15 am Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, who is accompanying Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother will not be allowed to meet him, reports News18.

11;05 am Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his family at Islamabad post 1 pm today

11:04 am Despite India’s reservation, Pakistan issues media coverage

10:56 am When asked to Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad if it constituted “consular access as an Indian official would be present in the meeting”, Asif categorically said, “Yes”.

10:44 am Earlier on December 20, Pakistan issued visas to Jadhav’s mother and wife to meet him on humanitarian grounds. Jadhav’s family had applied for visas last week. Earlier this month, Pakistan had agreed to facilitate the visit of Jadhav’s kin and also assured their safety, security and freedom of movement in the nation. Pakistan has repeatedly rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that he is not an ordinary person and had entered the country with an intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Earlier on December 13, Pakistan submitted its reply to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Jadhav’s case dismissing India’s stance on him. Pakistan in its reply has alleged that Jadhav is not an ordinary person and had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities. The reply, which was submitted by the Foreign Office’s Director (India), Fariha Bugti, also claimed that Jadhav’s case does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

According to GEO news, Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a ‘counter-intelligence operation’ from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan.