LIVE Karnataka election 2018 news updates: Rahul Gandhi visits Shivamogga, Davangere today, days after Amit Shah

Karnataka election 2018 news updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is starting the fifth-leg of his election campaign in Karnataka today. His itinerary includes places covered by BJP president Amit Shah.

By: | Bengaluru | Updated: April 3, 2018 2:10 PM
rahul gandhi karnataka election Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka today. (Twitter/INCIndia)

Karnataka election 2018 news updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is starting the fifth-leg of his election campaign in Karnataka today. His itinerary includes places covered by BJP president Amit Shah. The Congress president will visit Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar during his two-day campaign. As the election heat in Karnataka grows, the Congress president will also visit also call on Shivakumara swamiji of Siddaganga Math, who turned 111.

Here are Live news updates of Karnataka election 2018: 

– Rahul Gandhi will visit Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district during his two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

– In Shivamogga, Gandhi will meet people at Bus Stand Chowk and address a public gathering. Later, the Congress president will visit Honnalli, Harihara and Bathi towns in Davangere district. He will address a public gathering at Davangere town.

– On Wednesday, Gandhi will visit Holalakere in Chitradurga district and address a gathering. He will then travel to Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru district. The Congress president will also meed people Kunigal town and conclude his another round of campaigning by addressing a public campaign at Magadi in Ramanagar district.

