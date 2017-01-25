Donald Trump speaks to PM Narendra Modi over phone, says White House

US President Donald Trump called up PM Narendra Modi tonight. (PTI)

In a significant diplomatic move that is expected to pay great dividends for the United States in South Asia and surrounding region, new US President Donald Trump called up PM Narendra Modi tonight. Trump ramped up anti-China rhetoric during the presidential elections campaign and even thereafter choose not to mince his words about not being happy with the policies followed by the Asian country. India, in this scheme of things, acquires significance as a great economic power in the making that could be a bulwark against China rising power. India has been logging the highest growth rates and over the next decade is expected to keep up and in fact raise them even more. Both the heads of governments in the two most significant democracies in the world have already interacted. Earlier, on the day of his inauguration, PM Modi had conveyed his congratulatory message and indicated his desire to work closely with the new Trump administration. Today, President Trump is calling back to express his thoughts on the budding relationship with his administration.