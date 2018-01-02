LIVE Doctors strike today: IMA protests against National Medical Commission Bill 2017. (ANI)

LIVE Doctors strike today: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly condemned the draft National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2017. IMA has announced a nationwide strike between 6 am and 6 pm on January 2. Around 2.9 lakh doctors have come onto the streets to demonstrate against the bill. The bill seeks to replace the apex medical education regulator, the Medical Council of India (MCI), with a new body National Medical Commission (NMC). NMC Bill 2017 was presented in the Lok Sabha on December 29 and is scheduled to be discussed on January 2. OPD services have been affected due to the protest at Vivekananda General Hospital in Karnataka’s Hubli.

OPDs have been affected due to the protest. Patients are seen waiting outside the hospitals. (ANI)

Meanwhile, in Kerala, patients waiting outside General Hospital as doctors boycott outpatient consultation from 9 am to 10 am after Indian Medical Association called for suspending private healthcare services for 12 hours in protest against National Medical Commission Bill. Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha said that he spoke to IMA yesterday and have heard them and put forth our perspectives as well.

The doctors have termed it as ‘black day’. Parthiv Sanghvi of Indian Medical Association said, “The central government has left us no option but to call it a ‘black day’ in the history of medical profession. ‘No to NMC (National Medical Commission)’ is a slogan for medical community as well as every patient.”